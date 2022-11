Nov.1

Back home. First sunset of the new month after my vacation. It had clouded over in the late afternoon and the skies were gray and lackluster so I didn’t have high expectations. But as I was sitting out on the patio, I saw a bit of pink in the clouds. Then quite suddenly things lit up with color exploding across the sky, reflecting in the lake. About three minutes of vibrant color. This is straight out of the camera; all I did was some minor cropping. Best on black.