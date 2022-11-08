Previous
Beaver Blood Moon, Nov. 8, 2022 by redy4et
Beaver Blood Moon, Nov. 8, 2022

Up at 1:45 am, struggles with the camera, low battery, clouds, frustration and some cursing.
Eventually got one good shot. Back in bed around 4 am. Was it worth it? Absolutely!

The camera was mounted on a 4" Astro-Physics refractor telescope at f/10.
