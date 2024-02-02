Sign up
Photo 2134
Costa Rica 2024
I just returned from a wildlife adventure in Costa Rica. This Green Iguana is one of the largest iguanas in Central America, some grow as long as 6 feet. This one was in a tree across the river and about 2 feet long.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
life
,
nature
,
green
,
wild
,
iguana
,
costa
,
rica
,
2024
Mallory
ace
Wow! Incredible details.
February 2nd, 2024
