Kilauea Lighthouse by redy4et
Photo 2163

Kilauea Lighthouse

Built in 1913, this beacon of light has guided mariners off the northern coast of Kauai for more than 100 years.
If you look closely, there’s a seabird on the wing at the bottom of the cliff.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
