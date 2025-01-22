Sign up
Where the Sky Touches the Sea
Spent the morning at Manini’owali Beach on the Kona Coast.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Elizabeth
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th January 2025 11:38am
Tags
beach
ocean
clouds
pacific
hawaii
