Photo 2185
Anaeho’omalu Bay
Today we celebrated our wedding anniversary and enjoyed a wonderful dinner at sunset.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Elizabeth
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Tags
sunset
,
coast
,
hawaii
,
kona
