Photo 2191
Proud Grad
I’m so proud of my daughter Ambi who just graduated from California State University at Long Beach! She worked hard to be at the top of her class and just got accepted to grad school in the Fall.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Elizabeth
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
2191
photos
113
followers
99
following
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
Tags
day
,
graduation
,
memorial
,
2025
