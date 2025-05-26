Previous
Proud Grad by redy4et
Proud Grad

I’m so proud of my daughter Ambi who just graduated from California State University at Long Beach! She worked hard to be at the top of her class and just got accepted to grad school in the Fall.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
