El Arco de Cabo by redy4et
El Arco de Cabo

I’ve always wanted to see this famous arch carved by wind, waves and erosion. it sits at the tip of the Baja Peninsula where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
