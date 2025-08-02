Previous
Sydney Opera House: water view by redy4et
Sydney Opera House: water view

I love design and architecture so I was thrilled to view the iconic Opera House from every angle-inside and out.
This day we sailed in the harbor and got a unique pov at water level.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
August 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
welcome to Oz
August 2nd, 2025  
