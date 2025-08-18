Previous
Sydney Harbor Bridge by redy4et
Photo 2214

Sydney Harbor Bridge

It's the tallest steel arch bridge in the world, with the nickname "the Coathanger."
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact