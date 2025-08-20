Previous
Great Barrier Reef, Queensland Australia by redy4et
Great Barrier Reef, Queensland Australia

After leaving Sydney, we spend some time in Cairns and went snorkeling in the beautiful waters of
the Great Barrier.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Elizabeth

I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Shirley ace
Looks lovely
August 21st, 2025  
