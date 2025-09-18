Previous
Glowing Ribbon of Light by redy4et
Photo 2223

Glowing Ribbon of Light

On my second night of Aurora viewing, the display was more like brilliant ribbons of color. After about an hour, I went back to bed, then got up again around 2am for another round.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Photo Details

