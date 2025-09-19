Previous
Aurora Pastels by redy4et
Aurora Pastels

I like the softer more subtle colors in this Aurora shot taken with an iPhone 16 Pro max.
Thank you to everyone for your views and comments. Much appreciated!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Elizabeth

redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
KWind
Such pretty colours!!
September 20th, 2025  
