Purple and Green by redy4et
Purple and Green

I like this one from the third night of viewing the Northern Lights because there were purple hues in addition to the greens.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
KWind ace
Love the shape! So colourful!
September 21st, 2025  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
September 21st, 2025  
