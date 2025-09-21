Sign up
Previous
Photo 2226
Aurora and Waning Gibbous Moon
We had a Waning Gibbous Moon all four nights during our Northern Lights experience but it didn't really interfere. In this shot you can see the Pleides star cluster in the upper right corner.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th September 2025 12:58am
Tags
moon
,
lights
,
northern
,
yukon
,
aurora
,
pleiades
