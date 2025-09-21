Previous
Aurora and Waning Gibbous Moon by redy4et
Photo 2226

Aurora and Waning Gibbous Moon

We had a Waning Gibbous Moon all four nights during our Northern Lights experience but it didn't really interfere. In this shot you can see the Pleides star cluster in the upper right corner.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact