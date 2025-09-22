Sign up
Photo 2227
Aurora and the Big Dipper
In this shot, the Big Dipper stands out against the green curtains of Northern Lights.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th September 2025 1:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
big
,
dipper
,
yukon
,
aurora
CC Folk
ace
Stunning!!! Fav
September 23rd, 2025
