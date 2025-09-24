Previous
Streaks in the Heavens by redy4et
Streaks in the Heavens

Another view of the cabin, backlit and bathed in the Northern Lights of the Yukon.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
Wylie ace
Magic shot of the northern lights
September 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A wonderful shot of northern lights
September 25th, 2025  
