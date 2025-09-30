Previous
SpaceX Rocket Trails by redy4et
Photo 2234

SpaceX Rocket Trails

Space X launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg in Santa Barbara the other night, sending a group of Internet satellites into low earth orbit. The rocket flew almost directly over my patio!
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Wow, this is something!
October 1st, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact