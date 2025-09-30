Sign up
Previous
Photo 2234
SpaceX Rocket Trails
Space X launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg in Santa Barbara the other night, sending a group of Internet satellites into low earth orbit. The rocket flew almost directly over my patio!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
2
3
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
30th September 2025 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocket
,
satellites
,
musk
,
spacex
,
elon
Yao RL
ace
Wow, this is something!
October 1st, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 1st, 2025
