Circa 1898 by redy4et
Photo 2238

Circa 1898

Klondike Kate’s was a “restaurant” in Dawson City in the 1890s. Today the downtown streets still have some historical storefronts housing other businesses. This one is now the office of social services.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

