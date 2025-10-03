Sign up
Photo 2238
Circa 1898
Klondike Kate’s was a “restaurant” in Dawson City in the 1890s. Today the downtown streets still have some historical storefronts housing other businesses. This one is now the office of social services.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Elizabeth
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
Tags
city
,
storefront
,
dawson
,
yukon
,
1898
