On the Streets of New York by redy4et
Photo 2242

On the Streets of New York

I spent some time in New York doing street photography with my new Leica. I encountered this photographer on Madison Avenue.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites.
