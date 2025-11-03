Sign up
Photo 2244
Love at Grand Central
While I was standing outside the main entrance to Grand Central Station, this young couple was posing for wedding photos as hundreds of commuters and visitors entered and exited both sets of doors on either side.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Elizabeth
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
Tags
new
,
grand
,
york
,
station
,
central
,
bride-and-groom
