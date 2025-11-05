Previous
What a Waste by redy4et
What a Waste

800,000 residential buildings in New York City produce 24 million pounds of waste a day. Commercial businesses produce another 20 million. That’s a lot of trash.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
