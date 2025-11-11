Previous
Manhattan Skyline by redy4et
Photo 2250

Manhattan Skyline

Looking down on Macy’s block-long department store from the top of the Empire State Building. Had fun shopping there one afternoon.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
KWind ace
Looks like a beautiful day! Great shot!
November 12th, 2025  
