Previous
Daytime View of Manhattan by redy4et
Photo 2255

Daytime View of Manhattan

This is a popular spot in Brooklyn Bridge Park to capture the skyline at night but I happened upon it at mid-day so this is my take.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
An amazing capture… superb shot
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact