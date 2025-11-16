Sign up
Photo 2255
Daytime View of Manhattan
This is a popular spot in Brooklyn Bridge Park to capture the skyline at night but I happened upon it at mid-day so this is my take.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
Tags
manhattan
view
skyline
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture… superb shot
November 17th, 2025
