Previous
Happy Thanksgiving! by redy4et
Photo 2258

Happy Thanksgiving!

Last night’s sunset from the pier reminded me of a quote by William Arthur Ward.
“Gratitude can transform days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change
ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact