Previous
Photo 2258
Happy Thanksgiving!
Last night’s sunset from the pier reminded me of a quote by William Arthur Ward.
“Gratitude can transform days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change
ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
26th November 2025 4:57pm
sunset
,
thanksgiving
