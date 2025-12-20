Previous
Palms and Clouds by redy4et
Photo 2259

Palms and Clouds

I’m spending time in the desert this holiday season enjoying clear skies and lovely views.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Elizabeth

Taffy ace
Wondering which desert? This is beautiful with the fluffy clouds setting up the trees so clearly!
December 20th, 2025  
