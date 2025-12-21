Previous
Morning Solitude by redy4et
Photo 2260

Morning Solitude

In the morning,-solitude. that nature may speak to the imagination, as she never does in company.

Ralph Waldo Emerson
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
Beverley ace
A wonderful harmonious scene…
December 21st, 2025  
