Previous
Photo 2260
Morning Solitude
In the morning,-solitude. that nature may speak to the imagination, as she never does in company.
Ralph Waldo Emerson
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
2524
photos
107
followers
96
following
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th December 2025 8:28am
Tags
san
,
mt.
,
jacinto
,
snow-capped-peak
Beverley
ace
A wonderful harmonious scene…
December 21st, 2025
