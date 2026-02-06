Previous
Footprints in the Sands of Time by redy4et
Photo 2273

Footprints in the Sands of Time

The floor of the St. Thomas Synagogue, built in the 1760s.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Jane Pittenger ace
This cracks open my heart
February 8th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Such a beautiful image!
February 8th, 2026  
Barb ace
Fascinating!
February 8th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow
February 8th, 2026  
