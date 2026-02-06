Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2273
Footprints in the Sands of Time
The floor of the St. Thomas Synagogue, built in the 1760s.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
2538
photos
107
followers
96
following
622% complete
View this month »
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Latest from all albums
2267
265
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
28th January 2026 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usvi
,
natural-sand-floor
Jane Pittenger
ace
This cracks open my heart
February 8th, 2026
Joy's Focus
ace
Such a beautiful image!
February 8th, 2026
Barb
ace
Fascinating!
February 8th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow
February 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close