Photo 2274
Palm Trees & 80 Degrees
Beach walk just before the sun dropped into the sea.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
beach
palms
sundown
Louise & Ken
ace
Ahhh, I know that wonderful feeling... We're fortunate to have most of what you speak about right here at home...minus the beach, lapping waves, and salty air... But it's nearby...
February 8th, 2026
