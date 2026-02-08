Previous
Palm Trees & 80 Degrees by redy4et
Photo 2274

Palm Trees & 80 Degrees

Beach walk just before the sun dropped into the sea.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
Louise & Ken ace
Ahhh, I know that wonderful feeling... We're fortunate to have most of what you speak about right here at home...minus the beach, lapping waves, and salty air... But it's nearby...
February 8th, 2026  
