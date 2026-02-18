Sign up
Previous
Photo 2279
When the Clouds Cleared
Morning view of the Santa Rosa Mountains after the rains. We rarely get snow on the desert
floor but it’s wonderful to see the snow-capped peaks that ring the valley.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites.
Tags
mountains
,
santa
,
rosa
,
snowy
,
peaks
,
winter-
,
in-the-desert
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
February 18th, 2026
