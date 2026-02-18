Previous
When the Clouds Cleared by redy4et
Photo 2279

When the Clouds Cleared

Morning view of the Santa Rosa Mountains after the rains. We rarely get snow on the desert
floor but it’s wonderful to see the snow-capped peaks that ring the valley.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
February 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact