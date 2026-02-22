Previous
Mountains to the Sea by redy4et
Mountains to the Sea

Back at the beach this week.My walk on the pier this morning revealed something not usually seen- the backdrop of mountains covered in snow.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
Louise & Ken ace
That, right there, is what makes this coast so special! This time of year, you can walk on the pier and watch the surfers, or, take a two hour drive, settle into a cabin and prepare to go skiing! Thank you for sharing this beauty with us all!
February 23rd, 2026  
