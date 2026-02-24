Previous
Gulls on the Wing by redy4et
Photo 2282

Gulls on the Wing

One more shot of the snow-covered San Bernardino Mountains from the pier. Temperatures are rising again so in a week the snow will probably be gone.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Elizabeth

@redy4et
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely pov and capture
February 24th, 2026  
Beverley
beautiful capture... love the colours & details
February 24th, 2026  
