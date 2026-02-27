Previous
Hot Night by redy4et
Hot Night

The temperature hit 102 degrees this afternoon
which is crazy for this time of year. Tomorrow it’s only supposed to be 95.
Elizabeth

KoalaGardens
oh how beautiful that is!
February 28th, 2026  
Babs
Lovely composition
February 28th, 2026  
