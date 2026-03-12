Previous
Long Neck by redy4et
Photo 2286

Long Neck

Spent the morning observing the giraffes at the Living Desert Reserve. A couple hours in this beautiful environment is like a quick trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa. But it only takes me 20 minutes to get here.
Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
