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Keeping Watch by redy4et
Photo 2287

Keeping Watch

A small troop of African patas monkeys are the newest residents at the Living Desert reserve. They are the fastest primates- with speeds up to 34 miles per hour. This mom was looking out for her baby who was racing around the habitat at warp speed.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing pic. She looks so sweet.
March 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful capture...
March 14th, 2026  
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