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Kaleidoscope of Giraffes by redy4et
Photo 2288

Kaleidoscope of Giraffes

Herds of giraffes are called towers or journeys and sometimes they are referred to as kaleidoscopes. This shot focuses on the patterns on their coats so that’s why I chose the title.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
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