Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2288
Kaleidoscope of Giraffes
Herds of giraffes are called towers or journeys and sometimes they are referred to as kaleidoscopes. This shot focuses on the patterns on their coats so that’s why I chose the title.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
2554
photos
106
followers
96
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
15th March 2026 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
giraffes
,
living-
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close