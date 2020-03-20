Nesting Dove

Upon my return home, I found this lovely little dove had built a nest on a shelf in my yard. This morning she was perched on it, huddled between some ceramic pots. I imagine soon there will be an egg or two. The natural life cycle continues, oblivious to current events.



Now that I'm back home, and basically in lock-down mandated by the State as of last night, I plan to post daily shots to my Extras file and continue to fill in my 365 March calendar with shots from my recent trip to the Carolinas.