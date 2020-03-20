Previous
Nesting Dove
234 / 365

Nesting Dove

Upon my return home, I found this lovely little dove had built a nest on a shelf in my yard. This morning she was perched on it, huddled between some ceramic pots. I imagine soon there will be an egg or two. The natural life cycle continues, oblivious to current events.

Now that I'm back home, and basically in lock-down mandated by the State as of last night, I plan to post daily shots to my Extras file and continue to fill in my 365 March calendar with shots from my recent trip to the Carolinas.
20th March 2020

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Photo Details

