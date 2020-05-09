Previous
94 Years Young by redy4et
94 Years Young

Yesterday was my mother-in-law Joyce’s 94th birthday so we did a pop-up party in the outside entry way of her senior living complex. We set up a picnic table with a tablecloth and beautiful strawberry cream cheese cake. She sat inside the lobby and we stood outside in our masks (except when we were eating cake.) It was a fun celebration and she was thrilled. The automatic glass entry doors kept closing intermittently so often they closed when we were in mid-sentence and then we had to wait for them to re-open to continue the conversation. Strange times call for creative measures. We’ll all remember this one.
