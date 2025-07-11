Previous
Rock Formations at Lands End by redy4et
Rock Formations at Lands End

Land’s End is at the extreme southern tip of Baja California.There is no land directly south of this point
until the South Pole.
11th July 2025

Elizabeth

@redy4et
I live in Southern California and commute regularly between the coast and the desert a couple hours away which gives me the opportunity to enjoy...
