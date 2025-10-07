Sign up
Previous
Next
263 / 365
A Horse named Lilly
Lilly and our carriage driver Max guided us through Central Park during our recent visit to the Big Apple.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
0
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
I live in Southern California and I love to travel. Landscape and travel photography are my two favorites. Being part of this project has helped...
2511
photos
109
followers
97
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
2241
2242
2243
264
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
2
Taken
16th October 2025 9:05pm
new
,
ride
,
york
,
park
,
central
,
horse-drawn-carriage
