Shadows by reflctionsbymonica
2 / 365

Shadows

Shadows cast, leave wonder if you look close enough..
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
Carla Smith
Beautiful capture and color.
January 3rd, 2020  
