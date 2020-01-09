Previous
Intricate Lines by reflctionsbymonica
9 / 365

Intricate Lines

The intricate lines, soft lighting of this soothe me. I find myself watching this on my fireplace as much as I do the fireplace itself. Calm and peaceful piece to me
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
