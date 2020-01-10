Previous
Roads are like life by reflctionsbymonica
10 / 365

Roads are like life

The roads we drive are much like the roads of life. Some are straight and narrow, some long and rough, some throw us a curve and bumps. Ride the roads of life like the ones we travel, mile by mile, make the most of the trip.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
