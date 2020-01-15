Previous
Sisterly Love by reflctionsbymonica
15 / 365

Sisterly Love

On Monday we almost lost the girl with her head up from a seizure. Her sister will now not leave her side, even squeezing onto the same bed with her. Their bond brings tears to my eyes
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
