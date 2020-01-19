Sign up
19 / 365
Warmth
On a day like today even this isnt enough warmth. We have been lucky this winter with warmer than normal temperatures but when we get hit with cold it's really cold -17 windchill this morning. I'm ready for spring!!
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
1
1
Monica Murphy
@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
19
photos
5
followers
7
following
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
19th January 2020 5:14pm
Privacy
Public
Mira
This shot is so interesting! At first I didn't know what it was (even after reading the description.) I kept on seeing a snake's eye. Then I realized it was an optical illusion. Great shot fav
January 19th, 2020
