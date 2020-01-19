Previous
Warmth by reflctionsbymonica
19 / 365

Warmth

On a day like today even this isnt enough warmth. We have been lucky this winter with warmer than normal temperatures but when we get hit with cold it's really cold -17 windchill this morning. I'm ready for spring!!
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
5% complete

Photo Details

Mira
This shot is so interesting! At first I didn't know what it was (even after reading the description.) I kept on seeing a snake's eye. Then I realized it was an optical illusion. Great shot fav
January 19th, 2020  
