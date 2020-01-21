Previous
Blue Morning by reflctionsbymonica
21 / 365

Blue Morning

Letting the puppers out this morning, I couldn't get over how blue it was, the picture doesn't do justice to the actual blue it was.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
