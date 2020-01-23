Previous
Bending over the river by reflctionsbymonica
23 / 365

Bending over the river

The tress are not as beautiful in the winter bent over the river, but they still hold my attention, I love how the white birch stand out.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
Carla Smith
Winter trees are not as nice, but I still like them. I like the different sizes that you captured here.
January 23rd, 2020  
