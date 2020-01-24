Sign up
Fountain in the Winter
Sitting at the Dr office with my mom I saw the fountain was going. So as we left I stopped to capture a picture, the water around it is frozen, wish it had been a sunny day would have been much prettier.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Monica Murphy
@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
Views
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Privacy
Public
Tags
fountain
