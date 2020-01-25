Previous
Next
View this winter morning by reflctionsbymonica
25 / 365

View this winter morning

Yesterday was gloomy rain, this morning my view is wet snow clinging to my window screen
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise