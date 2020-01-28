Paw Prints in the snow and on my Heart

These little paw prints to some are just that, but these have left lasting impressions not only in the snow but upon my heart. These are the prints of 2 of my rescue boxers. The last 2 days have been emotionally rough, and although these girls have only been with me a year, they know my emotions, they have known my heart hurts, so they never leave my side, will come up randomly to lay their little heads in my lap, lick my hand so softly, letting me know I'm not alone and they love me. Paw prints on the heart last forever.